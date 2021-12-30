Valimai's action-packed trailer featuring Ajith Kumar is out and he plays the role of a police officer who abides by the law. Kartikeya Gummakonda plays the main antagonist and the rat and mouse chase is fun when high octane action sequences will just surprise you. The film heads for Pongal 2022 release and will hit screens on January 13.

Check Out Valimai Trailer Below:

