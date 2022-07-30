Vazhakku, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, is directed by award-winning director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. The actor has shared a new poster from this upcoming flick and we bet it will leave you curious. Tovino’s character is seen driving a car and looking through the side-view mirror at a young girl, who is walking alone. The trailer of the film, produced by Tovino Thomas Productions and Parrot Mount Pictures, will be out soon. Tovino Thomas’ Vazhakku Officially Selected for IFFSA-SEOUL 2022.

Vazhakku Poster

