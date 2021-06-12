Tamil film actor Bala Saravanan's father SA Ranganathan passed away on June 11 in Tamil Nadu, Madurai. He was 60. Reportedly, the reason behind the demise is said to be COVID-19. Bala's dad was hospitalised a few days back owing to coronavirus related complications. May his soul RIP.

Justin Prabhakar:

Very sad to hear @Bala_actor we believed everything will be alright. don’t know how to console you. My prayers to family. Deepest condolences 💔 https://t.co/QrbeaYyFFT — Justin Prabhakaran (@justin_tunes) June 11, 2021

