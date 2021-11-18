Nayanthara celebrates her 37th birthday on November 18. The actress has been poured with tons of wishes and love across social media platforms. But all were waiting to see the birthday post that would be shared by her dear beau, Vignesh Shivan, and here it is! He has shared a poster featuring the Lady Superstar from the upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal and written a heartfelt note for ‘Kanmani’. He mentioned, “Happy birthday Kanmani , thangameyy and my ellamaeyyyy. Life wit u is full of love & affection to perfection. May Godbless you to remain as beautiful as you are forever !!”

Vignesh Shivan’s Birthday Post For Nayanthara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

