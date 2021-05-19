Former actor and current DMDK president Vijayakanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday (May 19) early morning at 3am. Earlier, it was reported that he was hospitalised due to breathing issues. But, later on a statement by DMDK reads, "Vijayakanth is hospitalised for his routine health checkup and his condition is stable. He is expected to be discharged in one or two days."

Check Out the Tweet Below:

The official press statement from #DMDK says #Vijayakanth is hospitalized for his routine health checkup and his condition is stable. He is expected to be discharged in one or two days. https://t.co/RPI4d0s9X3 pic.twitter.com/xC9mUCLm2N — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) May 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)