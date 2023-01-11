Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay fans gathered in large numbers in a movie theatre in Chennai to watch Thunivu and Varisu. But it seems the crowd also gathered outside the theatre and Ajith fans tore posters of Varisu, while Vijay fans tore Thunivu posters. Both movies released on the same days after 8 years. Thunivu Trailer: Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier Are Total Badasses In H Vinoth's Heist-Thriller.

Watch Video of Fans Here:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans of Ajith Kumar tore posters of Vijay starrer #Varisu & fans of Vijay tore posters of Ajith Kumar starrer #Thunivu outside a movie theatre in Chennai Both films have released on the same day after 8 yrs, people gathered in large numbers to watch them. pic.twitter.com/rahM76Gcjk — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

