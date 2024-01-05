The film Yatra 2 stars Mammootty as YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Jiiva as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Serving as a sequel to the 2019 film Yatra, it ensures that ‘The Legacy Lives On’. The teaser offers glimpses of Jiiva’s character, portraying the current CM of Andhra Pradesh, as he faces opposition and navigates the challenges of his political journey. Yatra 2, also starring Mahesh Manjrekar and Suzanne Bernert in pivotal roles, is a tale of ‘promises, commitment and triumph’. Yatra 2: German actor Suzanne Bernert to play Sonia Gandhi in Mahi V Raghav's Directorial (Check New Poster).

Watch The Teaser Of Yatra 2 Movie Below:

