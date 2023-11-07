The biopic of the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Rajasekhara Reddy, titled Yatra 2, is currently in production. On November 7, the makers released a poster featuring the character of Sonia Gandhi. In this film, the role of YSR is portrayed by Malayalam actor Mammootty, and Jaganmohan Reddy is played by Tamil actor Jiiva. Sonia Gandhi, the former President of the Congress Party and an integral part of their lives, is also depicted in Yatra 2, with the character portrayed by German actor Suzanne Bernert. She was chosen for the role due to her remarkable resemblance to Sonia Gandhi. Yatra 2: Mammootty and Jiiva Look Intense in This First Look Poster! Mahi V Raghav Directorial To Hit the Big Screens on February 8, 2024 (View Pic).

Who is Suzanne Bernert?

Suzanne Bernert is a German actor, who has previously appeared in various advertisements and acted in Hindi movies, web series, and TV serials. Suzanne was married to the late actor Akhil Mishra, who passed away earlier this year.

