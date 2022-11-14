The Marías’ singer María Zardoya shared a post on Instagram alleging that The Neighbourhood’s drummer Brandon Fried sexually assaulted her. Soon after it, the rock band shared a statement on Twitter mentioning, “We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.” Adam Levine Accused of Cheating on Wife With Model Sumner Stroh; Netizens Disappointed With Maroon 5 Singer.

The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer Brandon Fried

The Neighbourhood have fired drummer Brandon Fried after it was revealed that he sexually assaulted The Marías singer, María Zardoya. pic.twitter.com/qfgd9U8a0F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 14, 2022

The Neighbourhood's Statement

We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood. — The Neighbourhood (@thenbhd) November 13, 2022

María Zardoya Post

María Zardoya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

