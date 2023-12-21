For this week, Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Mein (GHKKPM) has once again cemented its throne at the top of the Hindi serial TRP charts, securing a comfortable lead with a 2.5 rating. The ever-popular Anupamaa closely follows at number three with a 2.0 rating, showcasing its enduring appeal. Meanwhile, Imlie continues to draw viewers, claiming the second spot with a 2.1 rating. Teri Meri Doriyaann and Shiv Shakti make impressive strides, both registering over 2.0 ratings and securing the fourth and fifth positions respectively. Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's Show to See Leap; Anu Starts New Life in America Post Separation With Anuj (Watch Promo Video).

Check Out Top 5 Hindi Serials of This Week:

