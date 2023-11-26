In a recent turn of events on Bigg Boss 17's 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' Salman Khan's confrontation with Khanzaadi led to her expressing a desire to leave the house due to health concerns. Reacting to this, Abdu Rozik took to Instagram, extending heartfelt support to Khanzaadi, stating, "Stay Strong Khanzaadi, I'm coming to support you." His message hinted at a potential entry into the BB house, fueling speculation about a wildcard entry in a bid to stand by Khanzaadi during her challenging time. Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra’s Generosity Sparks Ration Rampage and Housemate Feuds.

Watch Abdu's Post For Khanzaadi Here:

Abdu Rozik shared the Instagram story in support of Khanzaadi. He captioned the picture, "Stay Strong Khanzaadi I'm coming to support you" Abdu is likely to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as Wild card contestant. pic.twitter.com/JupS9W9aiE — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 26, 2023

