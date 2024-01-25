As Bigg Boss 17 nears its climax, the competition within the house heats up. While the remaining contestants continue to stir controversy, their families are also joining the fray, adding new layers of drama from the outside. Recently, Mannara Chopra's sister, Mitali Handa, took to Instagram, igniting a firestorm with claims about Ankita Lokhande's outfit at the press conference. Handa alleged that the outfit was actually borrowed from Mannara and slammed Lokhande for badmouthing her sister despite accepting the favour. Bigg Boss 17 Finalist Mannara Chopra Wishes To Co-Host Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 With Rohit Shetty- Reports.

Mitali Handa Slams Ankita Lokhande:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)