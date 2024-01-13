As per latest buzz, Bigg Boss 17 house witnessed a major shake-up, as Samarth Jurel aka Chintu, has been evicted from the show. Despite entering the show with a bang, he couldn't garner enough votes and had to bid adieu just two weeks before the grand finale. Social media is abuzz with reactions to Chintu's eviction, with many fans expressing their surprise and disappointment. According to reports, he received the lowest number of votes among the nominated contestants, sealing his fate. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Abhishek Kumar’s Mom Enters BB House; Karan Johar Lashes Out on Isha Malviya Over Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan’s Matter (Watch Video).

Samarth Jurel Out of BB17:

BREAKING #SamarthJurel is evicted from the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 11, 2024

