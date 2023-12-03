Despite being a long-running and highly popular television show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is facing backlash from fans. The disappointment stems from the absence of the beloved character Dayaben, portrayed by Disha Vakani, with the hashtag '#BoycottTMKOC' trending on social media. Despite earlier expectations of Daya's return during Diwali, fans are expressing discontent over the show's current direction. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Controversies: From Sexual Harassment Case Against Asit Modi to Munmun Dutta Using Casteist Slur, All The Times TMKOC Made Headlines for Wrong Reasons.

Check Out Netizens' Tweets Below

Playing With Audience's Feelings!

Tmkoc is not only playing with jethalal's feelings but the whole audience's feeling 💔#BoycottTMKOC pic.twitter.com/nZBprniabX — Sumi_uniyal (@UniyalSumi) December 3, 2023

Not Fair!

Stop Playing With Emotions

Why does @Asitkumarmodi keep playing with the emotion of millions viewers?😥 Can please stop this? This is getting really boring and 💔 now.😡 #BoycottTMKOCpic.twitter.com/gE6wSCtxac — 𝙍𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙞𝙞𝙞 🤍 (@itsmeras_) December 3, 2023

Shameful Act For TRP?

The show Tmkoc isn't funny anymore, Daya bhabhi is never coming back that's true and it's really shameful that they are playing with audience's emotions again and again, they just want more TRP and nothing more.#BoycottTMKOC — Yashhhh (@Yashleal_) December 3, 2023

