Cobra Kai season 5 has released on Netflix focusing on the aftermath of the 51st All Valley Karate Tournament and a new era of dominance. As a sequel to the Karate Kid movie franchise, Cobra Kai has become like a hot cake and the netizens are already giving their first reactions on the show. OTT Releases of the Week: William Zabka’s Cobra Kai Season 5 on Netflix, Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi–The Jedi’s Return on Disney+ Hotstar & More.

Watched the first 5 episodes of #CobraKaiSeason5 and I'm liking it. But I get the sense if it doesn't conclude this season... where the hell does it go? A series needs to know when it's time to end. I feel like the end is close for this one. — 🇺🇸 Trooper (@TrooperReviews) September 9, 2022

I just realized the post that Cobra Kai posted has the Miguel vs Robby fight, except with the actual volume and not intense music playing like in the Season 5 trailer. Let’s consider this a sneak peek I suppose? #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/YfrSIx1Z96 — alex 🐍 | NOW STREAMING! (@Cobra_InHawkins) September 4, 2022

