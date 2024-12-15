Kiran Gaikwad and Vaishnavi Kalyankar, stars of Devmanus 2, have officially tied the knot today, December 15! The couple shared a beautiful wedding video on Instagram, captioning it, "Two hearts, one path from now on…!". In the video, they looked stunning in traditional wedding outfits, smiling and laughing as they posed together. Fans are loving their sweet moments and can't get enough of the heartwarming celebration! Keerthy Suresh Kisses Antony Thattil in a Magical Christian Wedding, Actress Looks Radiant in White Gown (See Pics)

Kiran Gaikwad and Vaishnavi Kalyankar Tie The Knot

