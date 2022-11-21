Vivek DahiyaActor duo of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had a blast at the F1 final in Abu Dhabi. Both were present to witness Max Verstappen's brilliance and witnessed the F1 world champion comfortably charge to his record-extending 15th victory of the season in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Divyanka Tripathi shared some pics from the grand event and thanked her husband for introducing her to this sport. Vivek and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Share a Hilarious Video Fake Wrestling on Insta – Watch.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

