Erica Fernandez won many hearts with her performance in the daily soap, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aese Bhi, and returned for another season of the show recently. The show which has been on air for a few months was in the news for quite some time. It was being said that Erica will be discontinuing the show. Finally addressing the rumours, the actress took to Instagram and penned a long note about why she is quitting the show. Expressing her disappointment over the advancement of the plot and her character 'Sonakshi' in the show, she had to make the tough decision. She said that the character was portrayed as weak and confused in the current season and hence she could not be a part of it.

Take A Look At Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

