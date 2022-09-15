It looks like Master Chief is all set to begin his next journey as season two of Halo has reportedly begun production. Sharing a photo from the set of the show, Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber can be seen standing next to two new cast members as Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo have joined the sci-fi series. Their roles still remain unknown, however we can deduce the fact that they might be playing Spartans. Halo Episode 1 Review: Pablo Schreiber's Master Chief Stands Out as the Sci-Fi Series Takes Off to a Rather Formulaic and Bland Start (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

'Halo' S2 has started shooting 🎥 New recruits Joseph Morgan & Cristina Rodlo have joined the cast as series regulars pic.twitter.com/6rO1mVGNU5 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 14, 2022

