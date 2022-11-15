Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on Colors is one of the most star-studded shows on TV. The celebrity based dance reality show has been witnessing quite some celebrities gracing the show which is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Now, Vicky Kaushal was papped on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and TOI reported the same on their social media handle. Vicky will be seen gracing the show with Bhumi Pednekar to promote their upcoming movie, Govind Naam Mera. Vicky Kaushal Wishes His Mother on Her Birthday With a 'Champi' Video – WATCH.

Take a look:

The very handsome Vicky Kaushal clicked at the set of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa!!❤️#vickykaushal #etimestv pic.twitter.com/k2BHXpumrN — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) November 15, 2022

