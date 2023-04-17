Like every year, ahead of Eid, politician Baba Siddique threw a grand iftar party at Taj Hotel in Bandra, Mumbai on April 16. The event saw many Bollywood stars attending the party. However, the iftar bash also witnessed many Bigg Boss stars arriving in style. Be it Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Shehnaaz Gill, the gala night captured many BB faces. Check it out. Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Pooja Hegde and Other Celebs Attend Baba Siddique's Iftar Party in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Shehnaaz Gill

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan

Rashami Desai

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary With Ankit Gupta:

Jasmin Bhasin With Bharti Singh

