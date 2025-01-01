Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18 has become a treat for fans, with contestants giving their all. This season, one of the most talked-about participants is Karanveer Mehra. Known for his fights, friendships and his chemistry with Chum Darang, he is being touted as a potential winner. However, a viral video has stirred controversy, showing Karanveer attempting to get cosy with Chum. In the clip, he holds her waist from behind and tries to kiss her while Chum visibly shows discomfort. The moment ends with him saying, “Pick her up." Check it out. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Kangana Ranaut Becomes Dictator After Heated ‘Emergency’ Task Clash Between Karanveer Mehra and Rajat Dalal.

Karanveer Mehra Tries to Get Cosy With Chum Darang

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)