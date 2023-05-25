According to ETimes TV, Rohit Roy who is part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will be returning to Mumbai soon. Reportedly, the actor got injured while performing a stunt on KKK and so will be sent home from Cape Town. However, it's also said that the makers are trying their best to treat him, but chances of his injury healing soon looks very less. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Abdu Rozik to Be Part of Rohit Shetty’s Reality Show - Reports.

Ronit Roy to Quit KKK 13?

