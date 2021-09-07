Netflix's thriller Money Heist Season 5 has been a hot topic of discussion online after the makers dropped the first five episodes from the finale season. Having said that, amid this, some eagle-eyed fans of La Casa De Papel spotted the show's character Professor's (Álvaro Morte) doppelganger in Pakistan. In the viral picture, the lookalike can be seen working at a medical shop, and netizens are amazed to see the similarity. Check out Twitterati's reaction below. Money Heist Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Social Media After Netflix Announces Season 5 Finale of The Spanish Show 'La Casa De Papel'.

OMG!

The craze for Netflix show Money Heist has taken over the world, Pakistan being no exception. The Professor's lookalike, a grocery seller has been found in a Pakistani store. Via #Twitter pic.twitter.com/rEHOgVYKZG — Lollywoodnow_ (@Lollywoodnow1) September 6, 2021

Haha!

Lol!

A Pak Professor!

Professor from money heist's twin spotted in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Drlm67Z2Lb — Anux TaaL (@anux_taal) September 6, 2021

Yus, We Hear!

Money Heist : professor's doppelganger Found in Pakistan ...... I repeat he is found in Pakistan 😐 pic.twitter.com/RgnmSdjkBy — اسامہ راجپوت 🇵🇰🔥 (@_Bin_Tahir) September 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)