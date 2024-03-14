Netflix announced the names of the three participants who are all set to appear in Perfect Match Season 2. Besides sharing the new poster, a promo video was dropped in which Izzy Zapata (Love Is Blind Season 5 participant) and Micah Lussier (Love Is Blind Season 4 participant) confirmed about their participation in the second season of the reality dating series. Along with them, the audience would also see Jessica Vestal (Love Is Blind Season 6 participant) in the upcoming series that is slated to release in this summer. Stranger Things 5: Production Begins for Final Season of Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix Series, Cast Photo Revealed!

Perfect Match Season 2 Participants

Out of the pods and back on Netflix. Micah, Jess, and Izzy will be on the new season of Perfect Match! Coming this summer. pic.twitter.com/ztqJ3EdoGM — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2024

Check Out The Last Slide To Hear The Announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

