It was a few days back when Rahul Vaidya released his Navratri special song, Garbe Ki Raat which starred Nia Sharma alongside him. While the festive track has been loved by fans across, the latest, we hear is that the singer has been receiving death threats due to the melody. As a few sections of people are not happy with the mention of 'Shri Mogal Maa' (a very respected deity in Gujarat) in the song and have asked to get the name removed. To which, Vaidya's spokesperson has reacted and mentioned that they will rectify the song ASAP.

Rahul Vaidya Receives Threats for Garbe Ki Raat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Here's Thee Song:

