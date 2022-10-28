SAB TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will soon witness another problem coming to fore for Bhide and the members of Gokuldham society. It so happens that Bhide will hire a contractor to revamp the society with a new paint job but the contractor will leave the work half way and leave for his hometown. It will be interesting to see how Bhide deals with this new problem! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham Society’s Tribulation of Feeding the Crow Will Leave You in Splits! (Watch Video).

SAB TV shared a promo of the same on its social media handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony SAB (@sonysab)

