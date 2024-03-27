Sajid Ali, known for his work as an assistant director in the film Cocktail and director of Laila Majnu, is finally releasing his debut directorial venture, previously named Banana but now titled Woh Bhi Din The. The film is scheduled to premiere on Zee5 from March 29. Shot in 2013, the film blends drama, comedy, and romance. Starring John Abraham, Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gourav, Sanjana Sanghi, and Charu Bedi, it follows Rahul Sinha, a celebrated photojournalist, who reminisces about his school days and first love during a visit to his alma mater as a guest speaker. Check out the glimpse of the film shared below ahead of the release! Rohit Saraf Pens the Cutest Birthday Wish for Prajakta Koli on Insta! (View Pic).

Check Out The Glimpse Of Woh Bhi Din Releasing On March 29

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)