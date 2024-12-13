The Game Awards has recently dropped a world premiere trailer for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad video game launching in 2025. It is a cinematic trailer focusing on the story and characters and their design, texture and effects. The Game of Thrones RPG will be launched next year and take gamers on an adventure in the popular fantasy world. The Game of Thrones: Kingsroad game is set to be released in the United States, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. Apple App Store Award 2024: Apple Announces Winners for Apps of the Year and Games of the Year Awards; Check Which App or Game Topped List.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2024

https://youtu.be/zJlEyEcdUFk?si=f2otX9llonC1l1XB

