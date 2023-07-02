A video of seven youths riding a motorcycle and making reels in Uttar Pradesh's Unna is going viral on social media. The video shows seven youths riding a motorcycle as another youth records their video. Soon after the video of the seven youths riding a motorcycle went viral on social media, the police took cognizance of the incident and challenged the bike's owner with Rs 16,000 fine. The video shows the six youths sitting on the bike and smiling at the camera as one youth rides the motorcycle, thereby risking everyone's life. After the incident, Unnao CO City Ashutosh Kumar said that they received the video through social media. The officer further said that the bike's owner has been fined under the Motor Vehicle Act. Uttar Pradesh: Couple Tied Together, Brutally Thrashed Over Affair in Unnao, Police Launch Probe After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Seven Youths Ride a Motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh

