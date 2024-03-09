Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Saturday, March 9, attacked the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi. "Aage aage Rahul jaa raha hai, peechhe peechhe Congress saaf ho rahi hai," he said while arriving at the BJP office in Bhopal. Several Congress leaders, including former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri, joined the BJP in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Congress Leader and Former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri Joins BJP in Bhopal: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 09, 2024.

Mohan Yadav Attacks Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | "...Aage aage Rahul jaa raha hai, peechhe peechhe Congress saaf ho rahi hai," says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav as he arrives at the BJP office in Bhopal. Senior Congress leaders Suresh Pachouri and Sanjay Shukla are joining the BJP today. pic.twitter.com/Up9XwqA2mT — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

