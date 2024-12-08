A shocking incident occurred in Sikar, Rajasthan, when a 7-year-old boy was struck by a speeding car while chasing a kite. The accident, which took place on December 6 in the Losal Police Station area, was captured on CCTV. The video shows the boy being thrown 40-50 feet after being hit by the vehicle while crossing the road. The child, identified as Shivam, had been running after the kite and didn’t notice the speeding car. The driver applied brakes after the collision, preventing the child from being crushed. Shivam suffered severe injuries, including head trauma, and was rushed to SK Hospital before being referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for further treatment. The boy remains unable to speak due to his injuries. Maharashtra Road Accident: Container Trailer Loses Control, Runs Over Man After Ramming Parked Vehicles and Crashing Into Food Court in Khopoli (See Pics and Video).

Accident Caught on Camera in Sikar (Disturbing Video)

