A horrific road accident in Khopoli, Maharashtra, left one man dead after a container trailer lost control and rammed multiple parked vehicles before crashing into a food court near the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. The incident occurred on December 7 around 5 PM, as captured in CCTV footage. The trailer struck several vehicles, running over the man who tried to flee, before colliding with the food court mall. While the bystanders were left in shock, the victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Maharashtra Road Accident: 10 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Mumbai-Goa Highway, Traffic Disrupted Near Parshuram Ghat in Ratnagiri (Watch Video).

Trailer Crashes Into Food Court After Losing Control in Khopoli, Kills 1

A man died after being run over by Container Trailer, when the giant vehicle went out of control and hits multiple vehicles and crashed into a Food Court mall near Pune-Mumbai Expressway, in #Khopoli area of #Raigad ​in #Maharashtra, the Horrific accident caught on #CCTV… pic.twitter.com/R7MdegDdhL — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 8, 2024

