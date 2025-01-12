A young man in a drunken state allegedly attempted to abduct children who were on their way to tuition classes in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The children, noticing his intoxicated condition, immediately began to shout for help, alerting nearby villagers. The locals quickly gathered and apprehended the accused, taking matters into their own hands. They proceeded to beat him before handing him over to the authorities. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Kidnapped and Murdered in Agra After Parents Fail To Pay Rs 6 Lakh Ransom, Two Accused Including Uncle Arrested.

Drunk Youth Arrested After Attempting to Kidnap Children on Their Way to Tuition Classes

आगरा (उत्तर प्रदेश) नशे में धुत एक युवक पर ट्यूशन जा रहे बच्चों को उठाने की कोशिश करने का आरोप लगा है। बच्चों ने जब युवक को नशे की हालत में देखा तो उन्होंने शोर मचाना शुरू कर दिया, जिससे आस-पास के ग्रामीण इकट्ठे हो गए। ग्रामीणों ने आरोपी युवक को पकड़ लिया और उसकी धुनाई कर दी। pic.twitter.com/O6qdqohnOJ — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) January 12, 2025

