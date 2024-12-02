In a tragic incident, the body of 8-year-old Raunak Prajapati was found in a sack near his home on November 29. The young boy had been missing for several days before his body was discovered a short distance from his house. The body was found with a tilak on his forehead, but the motive behind the murder remains unclear. Police have initiated an investigation and are working to uncover the details surrounding the boy's death. Raunak’s disappearance on November 29 had raised concerns, and his family had been searching for him before the grim discovery was made. Agra Shocker: Man Takes Minor Girl to Hotel on Pretext of Job, Holds Her Captive and Rapes Her Several Times in UP; Absconding.

8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Sack

आगरा, यूपी में 8 साल के मासूम बच्चे रौनक प्रजापति की हत्या कर दी गई। घर से कुछ दूर उसकी लाश बोरी में बंद मिली। ये बच्चा 29 नवंबर से लापता था। माथे पर तिलक लगा हुआ मिला है। हत्या की वजह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/aHg6qf8tpO — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 2, 2024

