In a tragic incident on the Iradat Nagar Road in Agra, a speeding truck ran over three individuals riding a motorcycle. The accident occurred as the truck lost control, crushing the bikers beneath it. One person died on the spot, while the other two sustained severe injuries and are in critical condition. Emergency services rushed to the site, and the injured woman was immediately sent to the hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem after a panchnama was conducted by the local police. Agra Road Accident: Three Killed, Multiple Injured as Canter Truck Goes on Rampage on National Highway-19 (Watch Video).

2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Motorcycle (Disturbing Visuals)

थाना सैंया पुलिस टीम द्वारा घायल महिला को तत्काल इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेजा गया तथा दोनों मृतकों के शवों का पंचायतनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु मोर्चरी भेजा गया है। अन्य आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) January 2, 2025

