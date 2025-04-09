A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, where a young man set himself ablaze in front of his girlfriend inside a hotel room. The man was reportedly devastated after learning that her marriage had been fixed with someone else. The girl also suffered burn injuries while trying to save him. The tragic episode occurred in a hotel where the couple had booked a room. According to initial reports, the man suddenly poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire in the presence of his girlfriend. In an attempt to save him, the girl also got burned. Hotel staff rushed to the scene and informed the police immediately. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has now been secured by authorities for investigation. According to a statement by Agra Police, "On April 8, 2025, the Hariparvat Police Team admitted the injured to the hospital for treatment, and further necessary actions are being taken." Agra Shocker: Local Salesman Flashes and Harasses Czech Tourist Near Taj Mahal, CCTV Leads to Arrest.

Heartbroken Man Sets Himself on Fire in Front of Girlfriend at Hotel

दिनांक 08.04.2025 को थाना हरीपर्वत पुलिस टीम द्वारा घायल को उपचार हेतु अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है एवं अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) April 9, 2025

