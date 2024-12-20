Akhilesh Shukla, an officer with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), has been suspended and booked for allegedly orchestrating an assault on a Marathi family in Kalyan’s Yogidham area. Shukla is accused of hiring goons to attack the Deshmukh family, leaving two brothers seriously injured after being struck with iron rods. The incident, which stemmed from a dispute between Shukla and his neighbour Varsha Kalvikatte, escalated when Shukla and his wife allegedly made derogatory remarks against Marathi people and attacked the family. Videos of the attack have gone viral, sparking public outrage across Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the incident, stating, “Maharashtra belongs to Marathi people,” and assured strict legal action against Shukla and others involved. ‘Marathi People Are Beggars, Eat Non-Veg’: Man Abuses Neighbours, Calls Goons to Attack Them Over Minor Dispute in Kalyan; Videos Surface.

Devendra Fadnavis on Kalyan Incident

Man Abuses, Attacks Neighbours in Kalyan (Disturbing Video)

"Marathi people are beggars, they eat chicken and make it dirty" -Akhilesh Shukla A North Indian neighbor Akhilesh Shukla and his goons have beaten Abhijit Deshmukh, This incident took place in Ajmera Society in Yogidham area of ​​Kalyan#Marathi #NorthIndian#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/aTJwCROJTX — Milind Sagare (@MilindSagare1) December 19, 2024

