A tragic accident on Ambernath Flyover in Thane district on Friday evening claimed at least four lives and left several others injured after a car reportedly lost control when the driver suffered a sudden heart attack. The incident occurred around 7.15 pm, sending shockwaves through the busy stretch that connects the town’s eastern and western sides. CCTV footage shows the speeding car violently swerving before crashing into multiple two-wheelers and jumping the divider, flinging one rider off the flyover onto the road below. According to initial police reports, Shiv Sena local election candidate Kiran Chaubey was in the vehicle with her aides and driver, Lakshman Shinde, during an election campaign. Shinde, who suffered the heart attack, lost control, causing the vehicle to ram into four to five other vehicles. Locals rushed to rescue Chaubey and her aides, who are currently stable. Shinde and two youths, Sumit Chelani and Shailesh Jadhav, died on the spot. Further investigation is underway. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Haldwani: Bikers Thrown Into Air After Head-On Collision With Speeding Car in Uttarakhand, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Ambernath Flyover Tragedy: Driver’s Heart Attack Triggers Deadly Crash, 4 Killed

A devastating accident occurred involving Kiran Chaubey, a female candidate from Eknath Shinde’s Ambernath Municipal Council panel, while returning from election campaigning. The vehicle crashed on the Ambernath flyover, and the shocking incident was captured on CCTV. According… pic.twitter.com/7jyc7TDkq5 — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) November 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Pune Mirror), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

