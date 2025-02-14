In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a 41-year-old man named Sujit Singh was allegedly murdered in Andheri. According to the news agency IANS, Sujit Singh was killed over an old rivalry. Officials of Mumbai police said that Singh's neighbour, Sunil Kokate, stabbed him to death following frequent disputes. The Andheri Police have registered a murder case against Kokate. ‘Mota’: Teenager Stabbed Over Fat-Shaming Comment in Mumbai’s Antop Hill, 2 Detained.

Man Stabbed to Death in Mumbai's Andheri

#BREAKING: A 41-year-old man, Sujit Singh, was murdered in Mumbai's Andheri over an old rivalry. His neighbor, Sunil Kokate, stabbed him to death after frequent disputes. Andheri Police have registered a murder case against Kokate: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/1Wz5STL7xh — IANS (@ians_india) February 14, 2025

