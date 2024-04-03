On Tuesday, April 2, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Kadiri, where he extended advance Eid Mubarak wishes to the Muslim community. Participating in the spirit of Ramadan, he then joined the community for an Iftar feast and subsequently offered Maghrib prayers. Reddy's presence during the prayers and his active participation in the post-Iftar namaz were captured in videos. The occasion marked a gesture of inclusivity and communal harmony as the CM engaged with the Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan. Andhra Pradesh: YS Sharmila Hits Out at Brother and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy After Taking Over As State Congress Chief.

CM YS Jagan Reddy Offers Maghrib Prayers

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Kadiri

