According to reports, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has been detained in California, United States. Reports suggest that Anmol Bishnoi was taken into custody by the US police. However, the reasons for his detention are yet to be known. While an official confirmation about the same is awaited, the development comes nearly 20 days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of INR 10 lakh for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. As per reports, Anmol is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022. He is also wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year. Baba Siddique Murder: Cops to Examine Anmol Bishnoi’s Call to Accused in Salman Residence Firing.

