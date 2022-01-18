Army and GREF personnel rescued at least 30 civilians, who had got stuck after twin avalanches hit Tanghdar-Chowkibal highway of Kupwara district in north Kashmir in an effort that lasted more than six hours amid snowfall.

See Tweet:

#Chinarwarriors and GREF rescued 30 civilians in two different avalanches in Tangdhar. Avalanche rescue teams alongwith GREF, after a dedicated effort of 6 hours rescued 30 civilians and retrieved 12 vehicles stuck on Chowkibal-Tangdhar (NH -701) road on night of 17-18 Jan 2022. pic.twitter.com/8Z4XBN7Ctq — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 18, 2022

