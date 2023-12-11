While reading the verdict on Centre's move to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Justice SK Kaul called for the reconciliation of Kashmiri pandits who were forced to leave the valley during insurgency. Justice SK Kaul stated that insurgencies led to the migration of one part of the population from the valley. "The situation was such that army had to be called and nation faced dangers", Justice Kaul added. Referring to the mass exodus of Kashmiri pandits he said "People of the state has paid a heavy price and inter generational trauma. The state now needs healing". Article 370 Verdict: Hold Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024, Restore Statehood As Soon As Possible, Directs Supreme Court.

Justice SK Kaul Says, "The State Now Needs Healing":

