The Government of Assam has officially renamed Karimganj district as Sribhumi and Karimganj town as Sribhumi Town. The decision was announced through an official notification, marking a significant change for the region. Authorities have urged residents to adopt the new names in all official and public communications. “Over 100 years ago, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had described modern-day Karimganj district as Sribhumi - the land of Maa Lakshmi. Today, the Assam cabinet has fulfilled this long-standing demand of our people," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma explained. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Tries His Hands on Traditional Dhol in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, Video Surfaces.

