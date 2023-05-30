A day after Delhi police registered an FIR against the organisers of the wrestlers' protest, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the protesting athletes announced to throw their medals in the Ganga river in Haridwar today. Wrestlers are protesting against WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia & Others Detained, Protest Site Cleared; Delhi Police Files Case.

Protesting Wrestlers Announce to 'Throw' Their Medals in Ganga River

"We will throw our medals in river Ganga in Haridwar today at 6pm," say #Wrestlers who are protesting against WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations pic.twitter.com/Mj7mDsZYDn — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

