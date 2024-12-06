A tense situation unfolded near the Assam-Bangladesh border when personnel from the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) reportedly entered Indian territory via a speedboat. The BGB personnel attempted to halt the renovation work of a temple near the Kushiyara River, sparking a fresh dispute between the two nations. The incident occurred at the Manasa Temple, located at the Assam-Bangladesh border, where local authorities in Assam had started renovation work. According to sources, the Bangladesh border guards, after crossing the river in a speedboat, approached the Indian side and raised objections over the renovation activities at the temple. Bangladesh Government Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus Dials PM Narendra Modi, Assures Protection of Hindus in Country.

Bangladesh Border Guard Personnel Allegedly Enter India Via Speedboat

#Breaking | Bangladesh objects to temple renovation work - Temple at Assam-Bangladesh border - Dispute over Manasa temple 'Renovation' Watch as @Rishabhmpratap shares details with @SagarikaMitra26 pic.twitter.com/pahlqha2YW — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 6, 2024

