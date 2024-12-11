In Barabanki, a woman taught a drug-addicted thief a lesson after he tried to steal her nose pin. The incident occurred when the thief, in an intoxicated state, attempted to snatch the nose pin from the woman while she was working outside her house. According to reports, the incident took place in a locality of Barabanki when the woman was performing some tasks outside her home. The thief, acting from behind, tried to steal her jewelry. However, the woman quickly reacted, raised an alarm, and caught hold of the thief. Before anyone else could arrive, the woman bravely started beating the thief. The locals then rushed to the scene, apprehended the thief, and handed him over to the police. Barabanki Shocker: Teacher Attacks Youth With Knife at Upper Primary School in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Woman Beats 'Drug-Addicted' Thief Attempting to Steal Nose Pin

