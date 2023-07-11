In a terrifying event, an ex-employee of a Bengaluru-based software firm Aeronics Internet is accused of killing the MD and CEO of the business with a sword. The event took place at the company's Bengaluru headquarters. The former worker, Felix, had been fired from the firm a few months ago, and is currently on the run. The local police have launched a manhunt for the latter. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Manager Beaten to Death on Boss’ Orders for 'Theft' in Shahjahanpur, Video of Assault Goes Viral.

MD, CEO of Aeronics Internet Firm Killed by Former Employee

Bengaluru, Karnataka | The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya of Aeronics Internet Company were killed by a former employee. The accused barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. Both died on the way to the hospital. The attacker,… pic.twitter.com/qWiki9mi2c — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

