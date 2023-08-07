A road rage incident has come to light from Karnataka where two bike-borne men reportedly chased a car and pelted stones at the vehicle in Bengaluru. As per reports, the incident took place in Bengaluru's Siddapura area under Whitefield limits. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows two motorists allegedly chasing a car and stopping it midway on the streets of Bengaluru. As the video moves further, the two bike-borne men can be seen arguing with the family in the car and even threatening to assault them. The entire incident was caught on the car's dash cam. Reportedly, the miscreants stopped the vehicle three times on the road and even pelted stones at them. The motorists did not stop there and even tried to break the windows of the car. After the incident came to light, both the accused were arrested. Road Rage in Bengaluru: Woman Claims Bikers Forcefully Collided With Her Car, Tried to Break Open Window; Police Launch Probe (Watch Video).

Road Rage in Bengaluru Video

One more #roadrage case caught on camera within a span of 1 month in Siddapura #whitefield limits, #Bengaluru As per information the two wheeler chased the person in the car & his family 3 times to assault them & pelted stones & tried breaking the windows. pic.twitter.com/CIZoQA7BWG — NaNu Watching (@Namma_watching) August 6, 2023

